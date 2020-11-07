FRASER, Gordon (Gordy):
Suddenly on November 4, 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Maxine Fraser, Shirley and Geoff Owen, the late Donald Fraser, Bob Fraser, Allan and Rose Power; a loved uncle, and great-uncle of his many nieces and nephews, and a good friend of Shane and Susan Cooper, and Carolynn Alston.
Will Be Deeply Missed
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gordon Fraser, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Gordy will be held Graveside at Ruru Lawn Cemetery, on Monday, November 9, at 2.00pm, followed by light refreshments in our AvonPark Chapel.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020