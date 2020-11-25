Greta ROGERS

Death Notice

ROGERS,
Greta June (June):
On November 23, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, and a much loved sister-in-law, cousin and friend of many. A kind and gentle lady, now at rest. Special thanks to the staff of Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for their care of June. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late June Rogers, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for June will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 6.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020
