HUNT,
Greta Mary (nee Gudsell):
On November 25, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 91 years. Darling wife of John for 66 years, adored mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Karen, Edmund and Carolyn, and Mary. Cherished nana of Evan, Ben, Jessi, Mariah, Lauren, Jacob, Emma, Ruby, and their partners, loving great-grandmother of Georgie, Mason, and Harry, much loved sister of the late Brenda Leech, and the late Paul Gudsell. Special thanks to the very caring staff at Bupa Bethesda Dementia Unit, and Burwood Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Greta Hunt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Greta's wonderful life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, December 1, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2020