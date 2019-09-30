BIELAWSKI, Greta Allison:
On September 28, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital following a short illness, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lenard and Shirley, and the late Euan, loving grandma of Glenn, great-grandma of Paige, and Alyssa, loved grandma of Donna, Muzz, Sara, Leigh, Marie, Ashleigh and families, and a dearly loved friend of Ann. The family wish to thank neighbours, and the staff of Ward 27 (Christchurch Hospital) for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Greta Bielawski, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Greta will be held in the AvonPark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood on Wednesday, October 2, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019