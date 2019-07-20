TANNER,
Gregory David (Greg):
After a short illness, surrounded by family at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2019, aged 72. Loved husband of Carol for 44 years. Much loved father of Melanie, David, and Jenna and father-in-law of Neil, Chris, and Tami. A special loved grandfather of Kairos, Asher, Eva, Jack, William, and Samuel. Special thanks to the Medical Staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Greg's life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2pm at the Rawhiti Golf Club, 100 Shaw Avenue, North New Brighton.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019