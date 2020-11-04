SMITH,
Gregory Brian (Greg):
It is with great sadness that Greg has passed away suddenly at home on October 30, 2020, as a result of a heart attack aged 44 years. Dearly loved son of Jan and the late Alister Smith, brother and brother-in-law of Natalie and Brent Carson, treasured ''Uncle'' of Mikaylah, Phoenix and Tyler. Nephew of Lyn Saunders, Brian and Dorothy Codyre, Pauline Pease and the late Marcia Sloan. Close cousin of Vickie and Ben Miller, Grant Saunders, Simon and Chris Pease, Richard and Vanessa Pease, Jill and Lee Oien.
Gone too soon
Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Greg Smith, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Celebration of Greg's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Saturday, November 7, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020