LINETON,
Gregory James (Greg):
Passed unexpectedly, aged 78 years. Devoted husband of the late Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karl and Ellen, and Michael and Gail. Treasured grandfather and great-grandfather of Beth, Jak, Amy, and Jaden, and Theo, and Willow. Greg will be missed by all his extended family in England. Messages for the Lineton Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Celebration of Greg's life will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Thursday, September 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2019