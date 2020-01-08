ARMSTRONG,
Gregory William:
On January 3, 2020, Gregory passed away, aged 66 years. Dearly loved son of Leonard and the late Marie, loved brother of Jocelyn, Barry, Mark, Andrea, Jason and Adam, loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Robert and Jessica, Rebecca and Tyler, much loved grandad of Lochlan, Arthur and Leonard, and cherished close friend to many. Greg's love, laughter and fun will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The Funeral Service for Greg will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road,Burnside, on Monday, January 13, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020