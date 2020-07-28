ANDERSON, Gregory Brian:
Died suddenly on July 22, 2020 in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury, aged 58 years. Loved son of Marie and the late Brian Anderson, brother and brother-in-law of Alan, Susan and Malcolm, and Pauline and Brian. Loved uncle of Annabel, Meika, Max, Edward and Arden. A private family funeral was held in Palmerston North on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Our sincere thanks to all those involved in Greg's care in his final moments. Messages of condolence to Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in The Press on July 28, 2020