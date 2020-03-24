STEVENSON, Grant Russell:
Taken too soon at Christchurch Hospital on March 17, 2020; aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Wendy. Much loved father and mate of Andrew and Jacqui, and Matthew and Shannon. Loved Poppa of Finley and Baxter. A private memorial service to celebrate Grant's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to The South Canterbury Branch of The Heart Foundation. Messages to Stevenson Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942.
Published in The Press on Mar. 24, 2020