MOODY, Grant Rex:
Glenn, Jill, Pete, Susie and families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, letters of sympathy and floral tributes received following their recent sad loss of a wonderful father, grandfather, great and great-great-grandfather. Special thanks to all those who attended the funeral service. Grateful thanks to Melanie Kerr for the fitting tribute and beautiful service. A sincere thank you to Nicky and Johanna from Hope and Sons for the respect and dignity shown to the family at this difficult time. A big thank you to Dad's friends who visited him while in care. Your thoughtfulness is much appreciated. To all staff at Leslie Groves Hospital, your care, compassion and kindness will always be remembered.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020