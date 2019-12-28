MOODY, Grant Rex:
On December 20, 2019, peacefully, at Leslie Groves Hospital, Dunedin; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Ngaire. Dearest father and father-in-law of Glenn and Lauren (Brisbane), Jill and Ross (Queenstown), Pete and Debbs (Christchurch), Susie and Graham (Dunedin). Adored grandad of Sara, Anna and Brett; Ben and James; Lauren, Renee, Callan, Jess and the late Andrew. Loved great-grandad, and great-great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A service for Grant will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, on Tuesday, December 31, at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 45 Loop Road, Kelvin Heights, Queenstown 9300.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019