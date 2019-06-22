KIDD, Grant William Arthur:
Passed away on June 17, 2019, peacefully at his home. Aged 84. Eldest son of the late James and Ruth Kidd. Dearly loved husband of the late Eleanor. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Lorrin and James Costello, and Leandra and John Crawford. Treasured grandad of Matt, Liam, Angus, Abby, and James. Sincere thanks to the Oxford Medical Centre and the Oxford Hospital for your care of Grant. In accordance with Grant's wishes a private ceremony has been held. Messages to 317 Costellos Road, RD 1, Hawarden 7385.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal,
Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Published in The Press on June 22, 2019