DONOVAN, Grant Charles:
21.12.1941
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on October 16, 2020, after a short illness. Son of Jack and Marie (nee Birchfield) Donovan and nephew to Charlie and Albert Birchfield. Older brother and brother-in-law to Terence and Cynthia, Wayne, Paul and Diana. Loved cousin to Frances and Maureen, Kris and Ioni, and Catherine. Loved uncle to Byron (deceased) Sarla and Simon, Rimu, Autumn and Crispin, Amber and Gyaltsen, Blair and Julie, Sarah and Georgia. Great-Uncle to Emile, Ruben, Lillian and Charlotte, and a special mate to many. A big thank you to the splendid and caring staff in Ward 24 at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to the Donovan family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Grant's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1.00pm. A memorial service will be held in Kaikoura at a later date.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020