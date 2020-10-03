COUSENS, Grant William:
Born October 2, 1955, to his loving mother Glenys. He was a beloved older brother to Murray and the late Dennis. Grant passed away suddenly at home on September 27, 2020. Cherished by many; Grant was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/gwcousens2709. Messages for the Cousens family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.
"Forever missed and loved, Grant is peacefully with his husky family now."
A Service for Grant will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 6, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020