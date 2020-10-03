Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant COUSENS. View Sign Death Notice



Born October 2, 1955, to his loving mother Glenys. He was a beloved older brother to Murray and the late Dennis. Grant passed away suddenly at home on September 27, 2020. Cherished by many; Grant was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/gwcousens2709. Messages for the Cousens family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013.

"Forever missed and loved, Grant is peacefully with his husky family now."

A Service for Grant will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 6, at 10.00am.







