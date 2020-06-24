BURRELL, Grant Kenneth:
Grant passed peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Grant was the loved son of the late Claude and Daphne Burrell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Wayne, Glen and Delwyn. Loved uncle of Chris and Jeremy. Grant pushed aside adversity throughout his life. For all the love and fun that was given to Grant, he gave far more back in return. Always such a caring and loving man. A special thanks to all the team at the Paulownia Trust for all of their wonderful and compassionate care of Grant over the past years. Messages c/- the Burrell family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020