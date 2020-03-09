Grahame ROLL

Guest Book
  • "Remembering my cousin of many years back ."
    - Pam Holland
  • "May I farewell an old mate from time along past . Many..."
    - Dave Hawke
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Showgate Lounge, Riccarton Park Racecourse
165 Racecourse Road, Broomfield
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

ROLL,
Grahame James ('Bread'):
Reg. No. K16155, C.P.O. RNZN On March 4, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Brother of Barbara, Beevor, and the late Diana, a very dear friend of Brenda, and a friend and shipmate of many.
'On land or sea, always a sailor at heart'
Many thanks to the staff of Ward 24 for their exceptional care of Grahame. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Grahame ('Bread') will be held in the Showgate Lounge, Riccarton Park Racecourse, 165 Racecourse Road, Broomfield, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 12, at 11.00am, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.