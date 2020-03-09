ROLL,
Grahame James ('Bread'):
Reg. No. K16155, C.P.O. RNZN On March 4, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Brother of Barbara, Beevor, and the late Diana, a very dear friend of Brenda, and a friend and shipmate of many.
'On land or sea, always a sailor at heart'
Many thanks to the staff of Ward 24 for their exceptional care of Grahame. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Grahame ('Bread') will be held in the Showgate Lounge, Riccarton Park Racecourse, 165 Racecourse Road, Broomfield, Christchurch, on Thursday, March 12, at 11.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020