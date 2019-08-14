STIBBS, Graham Anthony:
Passed away on July 20, 2019 after a short illness, aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Jeanette, father and father-in-law of Leah, Paul, Jolie and Dave, and much-loved grandad and great-grandad of Natalie, Courtney, Nick, Madison and Jaxon. We wish to thank the wonderful staff on Ward 26 of Christchurch hospital. An informal celebration of Graham's life will be held at Leah and Paul's home on Saturday, August 24 from 1.30pm – 3pm. Please feel free to join us at 55a Williams Street, Kaiapoi. Enquiries 327-4851 or 027-7722-480.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019