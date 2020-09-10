SADGROVE,
Graham Ross (Ross):
On Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, Ross left us peacefully after a short battle with cancer. Beloved son of Joan and the late Doug. Treasured by Robyn and much-loved dad of their three children, Rachel, Siobhan and Jeremy. Deeply loved brother of Judith, Julia, Jennifer and Phillip. Cherished by his large extended family and dear friend to many.
Ross' lust for life and wicked sense of humour will be
sorely missed.
Messages of condolence can be sent c/- John Rhind, 15 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. The family welcomes memorial donations in Ross' name to Nurse Maude Hospice palliative care and can be made online at bit.ly/grsadgrove0820. Bearing in mind covid-19 restrictions, a livestream of the service will be available online; please contact [email protected] for the link. A celebration of Ross' life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2020