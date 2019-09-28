RUSSELL, Graham Latham:
On September 25, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 96 years. Deeply loved husband of the late Maureen. Much loved and cherished dad of Sue and George, Jane, John and Anne, Sally and Wayne, Dene and Dave, Kym and David. A much loved and cherished granddad and great-granddad. Much loved step-dad of Jeff and Kathryn, Mandy and Graham, Sue and Chris, and a much loved step-granddad. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graham Russell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Graham will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019