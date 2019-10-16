Graham RUDMAN

RUDMAN, Graham Michael:
Passed peacefully on Sunday, October 13, aged 63. Dearly loved husband of Susan. Loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather of Paul and Robyn, Scott, Michael, Gordon, Steven, and their families. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter, Theresa, Patricia, and Christopher; John and Jeanette, the late Ian and the late Moroka, Sally and Kevin, Trevor and Pauline, and their families. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held in Mataura Presbyterian Church, Kana Street, Mataura, on Thursday, October 17 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to 2 Hope Street, Mataura 9712, or to Graham's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019
