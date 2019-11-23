Graham PILKINGTON

  • "So sad to hear of Pilks passing. A remarkable man. Deepest..."
    - Andy Nisbet
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Silks Lounge, Level 2, Metropolitan Stand, Addington Raceway and Events Centre
75 Jack Hinton Drive
Addington
PILKINGTON,
Graham Edmund (Pilk):
Passionate. Loving. Courageous to the end.
Much loved by his family - Esme, Tarn and Elinor, Wade and Gael , Ian, and Kerry. A wonderful Poppa to Ashley, Melanie, Linton, Harry, Georgia, and Alexis. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/gepilkington2019. Messages to the Pilkington family, c/- P O Box 111-01, Sockburn, Christchurch 8443. A celebration of Pilk's life will be held in the Silks Lounge, Level 2, Metropolitan Stand, Addington Raceway and Events Centre, 75 Jack Hinton Drive, Addington, on Saturday, November 30, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019
