PAYN, Graham Charles:
Passed away peacefully in Greymouth, surrounded by his family, on January 9, 2020, aged 80. Much loved soulmate of Colleen, dearly father and father-in-law of Karen and Emmett Fortune (Reefton), Sandra Payn and Phil Cross (Reefton), and Christopher Payne and Emma Topp (Paroa), loved grandad of Danielle, Ashley, Hayley, and Baxter, loved great-grandad of Leah, and Brax, loved brother and brother-in-law of George and Fay, Jean and Alec Satherley, John and Alice, Ronald and Lynn, and the late Selma and Trevor Satherley, and Brian, and a loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Messages to 6 Plaskett Street, Reefton 7830. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to Reefton St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Church. A Service to celebrate Graham's life will be held in St Stephen's Anglican Church, Reefton on Tuesday at 2.00pm. Graham will then be laid to rest at Burkes Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 10, 2020