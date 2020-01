PAYN, Graham Charles:Passed away peacefully in Greymouth, surrounded by his family, on January 9, 2020, aged 80. Much loved soulmate of Colleen, dearly father and father-in-law of Karen and Emmett Fortune (Reefton), Sandra Payn and Phil Cross (Reefton), and Christopher Payne and Emma Topp (Paroa), loved grandad of Danielle, Ashley, Hayley, and Baxter, loved great-grandad of Leah, and Brax, loved brother and brother-in-law of George and Fay, Jean and Alec Satherley, John and Alice, Ronald and Lynn, and the late Selma and Trevor Satherley, and Brian, and a loved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Messages to 6 Plaskett Street, Reefton 7830. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to Reefton St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Church. A Service to celebrate Graham's life will be held in St Stephen's Anglican Church, Reefton on Tuesday at 2.00pm. Graham will then be laid to rest at Burkes Creek Cemetery.