PAINTER, Graham Keith
(Keith) (KIPPY):
Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Very much loved husband and best friend of Sue. Very special amazing dad and father-in-law of Wayne and Nicky Painter, Andrea and Bruce Beaton, and Carl and Janel Painter. Treasured "Kippy" of all his special grandchildren, Taylor, Corban, Ryleigh; Sarah, Emma and James; Hayley and Blake. Respected and loved brother of Dawn McLachlan, and Glennys and Fin Hobbs. A special thank you to St George's Cancer Care Centre, Rex Yule, Chris Vodde and to the amazing team at Amberley District Nursing Service. A family service for Keith is being held. In lieu of flowers donations to Amberley District Nursing for care equipment and messages may be sent to the Painter Family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020