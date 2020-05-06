Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Graham Alexander Charles:

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, in his 86th year. Most loved husband of Lois for 63 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Linda, Joanne and Trevor, Carole and Anthony, Glenn and Luisa. A wonderful and cherished grandad, great-grandad and brother.

I remember the day I met you, the day God made you mine,

I remember the day he took you, and will until the end of time.

We made our vows together, till death do us part,

But when God came and took you, my whole world fell apart.

Sometimes I think I'm dreaming, I can't believe it's true,

That I can go on living, when I no longer have you.

But among my tears and heartache, there's one thing that makes me glad,

That you chose me to share with you, all these precious years we had.

And the memories of the happy years, when we were together,

The joys, the tears, the love, the fears, will stay with me forever.

Each time I see your picture you seem to smile and say,

'Don't cry I'm only sleeping, we'll meet again some day.'

Messages to 186 Island Road, RD 1, Kaiapoi 7691. In lieu of flowers donations to The Darnley Club Kaiapoi would be appreciated. A private service for Graham has been held due to the current situation.







MORGAN,Graham Alexander Charles:On Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, in his 86th year. Most loved husband of Lois for 63 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Linda, Joanne and Trevor, Carole and Anthony, Glenn and Luisa. A wonderful and cherished grandad, great-grandad and brother.I remember the day I met you, the day God made you mine,I remember the day he took you, and will until the end of time.We made our vows together, till death do us part,But when God came and took you, my whole world fell apart.Sometimes I think I'm dreaming, I can't believe it's true,That I can go on living, when I no longer have you.But among my tears and heartache, there's one thing that makes me glad,That you chose me to share with you, all these precious years we had.And the memories of the happy years, when we were together,The joys, the tears, the love, the fears, will stay with me forever.Each time I see your picture you seem to smile and say,'Don't cry I'm only sleeping, we'll meet again some day.'Messages to 186 Island Road, RD 1, Kaiapoi 7691. In lieu of flowers donations to The Darnley Club Kaiapoi would be appreciated. A private service for Graham has been held due to the current situation. Published in The Press from May 6 to May 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers