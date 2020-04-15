Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On April 12, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved father of Andrew, loved son of the late Edward and Dorothy, brother and brother-in-law of Matt and Andrea, Edward and Maxine, Ivan and Gail, James and Deirdre, Molly and Willie, Billy and Ann, uncle, good friend and colleague to so many. Special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospice for their wonderful care and the compassion shown to Graham, Susan, and Andrew at this difficult time. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graham McCabe c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Burial will take place. Graham's family intend to hold a Memorial Service to celebrate his life in our Westpark Chapel at a later date. Details to follow.







