LOCHHEAD

Graham Blackwood:

24.04.1930 - 27.08.2019

Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his dear family. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Valmai, darling Dad of Heather and Richard Gallagher, and Dawn and Robert Anderson, adored and treasured grandad of Andrew, Katie, Scott and Sophie, loved brother of Norman and Ngarie Lochhead, Bruce (deceased), and Ruth (deceased) Lochhead, and favourite uncle ''Greyboy'' of all his nieces and nephews. A loved and respected star in our lives.

''It's been a long journey,

Your spirit did not bend,

Your humour and courage remained kind and strong,

Until the very end."

Messages may be sent to the Lochhead Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. In accordance with Graham's wishes, a private family gathering has been held in celebration of his wonderful life.





