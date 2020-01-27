KELLAND, Graham Thomas:
Peacefully after a brave battle with illness at Parkstone Retirement Village, Christchurch, on January 25, 2020, in his 79th year. Graham was the beloved son of the late Jean and Clarrie Kelland, a loved brother of Merle and the late Eion Banks, Shona and Geoff Taylor and Fay, loved uncle and great-uncle of his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Christchurch Nephrology team and Parkstone Retirement Village staff. Messages to: The Kelland Family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Doris Linton Lounge of the Ashburton RSA, Cox Street, Ashburton, on Thursday, January 30, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020