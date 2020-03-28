Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Vintage Car Club 661 McLeans Island Road McLeans Island View Map Acknowledgment

HENLEY, Graham Arthur:

21.11.1938 - 15.03.2020

The family of the late Graham would like to thank all family and friends that joined us to farewell Graham in these uncertain times. We know some family and friends have health problems and chose to stay safe so for them the service is available online at youtu.be/fpi2L3CA-DI for another month if you wish to view it. Thanks to all those that gave donations to Parkinsons Canterbury as well as the phone calls, visits, cards, food, flowers and your love. It is so appreciated by us all. Please accept this as our personal thank you to you all.

"Memories are forever

and what wonderful memories we have".



Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers