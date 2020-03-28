HENLEY, Graham Arthur:
21.11.1938 - 15.03.2020
The family of the late Graham would like to thank all family and friends that joined us to farewell Graham in these uncertain times. We know some family and friends have health problems and chose to stay safe so for them the service is available online at youtu.be/fpi2L3CA-DI for another month if you wish to view it. Thanks to all those that gave donations to Parkinsons Canterbury as well as the phone calls, visits, cards, food, flowers and your love. It is so appreciated by us all. Please accept this as our personal thank you to you all.
"Memories are forever
and what wonderful memories we have".
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020