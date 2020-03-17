Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Vintage Car Club 661 McLeans Island Road McLeans Island View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Parklands Hospital on March 15, 2020, in the arms of Annette. Dearly loved husband of Annette (Liz). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Partner Andrea, Sharon and Lee Green (UK), and Grandad of Nadine and Luke Henley. Special uncle of Raja and Jen (Auckland). Graham was a treasured son of the late Dorothy and Hilton Henley, and loved brother of the late Pam. He will be sadly missed by brother in-law and sister-in-law Dave and Denise Clifford (Melbourne), Bev and the late Cyril Clifford, and all his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews here in New Zealand and Australia along with his many friends. The family would like to thank Parklands for their loving care of Graham and our family GP, Dr Mark Cohen for his dedicated care of Graham over so many years.

'Thank you'.

Donations to Parkinsons Canterbury would be much appreciated. Messages to the Henley family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Vintage Car Club, 661 McLeans Island Road, McLeans Island, on Friday, March 20, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







