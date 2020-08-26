Graham GRAVES

  • "So sorry to here of your dads passing. Please accept my..."
    - Lynne Robinson (Brightwell)
  • "Rest in peace dad. You will always be remembered. You were..."
    - Sandra Fine
  • "A great effort by Graham, back in the arms of his love..."
    - Diane Ealam
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
The Airforce Museum
45 Harvard Avenue
Wigram
Death Notice

GRAVES, Graham:
(71814, LAC, Airforce) Passed away peacefully, aged 92 years, with family by his side at Summerset at Wigram, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Husband of the late Colleen Graves. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Wayne and Jo, and Sandra and Garry. A cherished Grandad of Laine, Ryan, and Tayla, special Great-Grandad of Isabella, and Charlie. Messages for the Family of the late Graham Graves may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In keeping with Graham's wishes a Private Cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Graham will be held at The Airforce Museum, 45 Harvard Avenue, Wigram, in the Brevet Lounge, on Saturday, August 29, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2020
