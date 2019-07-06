FLOYD,
Graham David (Floydy):
Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer, loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca, Cushla and Phil. Loved grandfather of Alexandra, Olivia, Natasha, Jacob, and Liam. Brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Sandee, Ron and Alys, Peter Hind, and uncle to Nicholas and family. Many thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude and Christchurch Hospital for their care of Graham. Messgaes to the Floyd Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Graham will be held at the Avonpark Chapel, cnr Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, on Tuesday, July 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019