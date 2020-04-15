COLLINS, Graham Digby:
3.4.1934 - 11.4.2020
It is with great sadness that we advise the passing of Graham. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia, they are reunited once again. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Sandra, Susan and Greg, Louise and Rodger, and Sarah. Loved Grandad of Hannah and William and Great-Grandad of Archie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Pauline, Linda and Peter, and the late Pauline and Joe. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
You will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by us all.
Sincere thanks to the caring staff at Radius Hawthorne. Messages to Sarah Vidette, PO Box 30, Little River 7546. A Ceremony to celebrate Graham's life will be held at a later date. Due to covid-19 a private cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020