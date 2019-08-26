CHARLWOOD, Graham Neil:
On August 21, 2019, suddenly at home. Husband, soulmate and best friend of Carole. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stacey, Kyle and Krystal, Jay and Kirsten, Lee and Chelsea, Holly and Logan. Adored Grandad of his 11 grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law and close friend of Sue and Peter Osbourne, and greatly loved Uncle of Kimberley, Michael and Melissa. At Graham's request, a private cremation will be held and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Charlwood family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Aug. 26, 2019