BROWN, Graham George:

September 1st, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with family by his side, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Robyn (nee Gallagher), dearly loved father of Chris, Tyler, Bryan, and Peter, loved father-in-law of Chantal, and Carla, and loved grandad of Ayla, Ella, and Keira. Dearly loved son of Norma and the late Raymond, loved brother and brother-in-law of Raymond, and Adri and Lorraine. Dearly loved son-in-law of Janice and the late John Gallagher, loved brother-in-law of Michael and Lisa, David and the late Toni, Mark and Andrea, and Jonathan and Krystle, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at St George's Cancer Care and Ward 26 of Christchurch Public Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graham Brown, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St George's Cancer Care Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the funeral. The Funeral Service for Graham will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 10, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

"Every hour we dearly

miss him,

Sadly do we feel his loss,

Lonely in our home

without him."







