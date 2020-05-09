BURT, Graham Thomas:
On May 2, 2020 in Christchurch Hospital aged 80. Loved husband of Marie, father and father-in-law to Roger and Ally Burt, Shona and Barrie Paterson, Kim and Mark Rickard. A much loved Grandad (Willy) to Dean, Rachael, Matthew, Kyle, James and Ben. Roger, Shona and Kim would like to say a HUGE thank you to Graham's family, friends and neighbours for going the extra mile and looking out for both Mum and Dad. Your help and kindness has been much appreciate.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020