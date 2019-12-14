Acknowledgment

WOOD, Graeme Arnold:

13.02.1945 - 08.11.2019

Barbara, Jason and Steve would like to acknowledge the kind messages of condolence on the passing of a loved husband and father. We thank our family, friends and neighbours who sent cards, messages and phone calls to support us and to all those people who attended the funeral service we thank you for the sharing of warm memories and anecdotes which brought much comfort to us. We acknowledge the loving support we received from all the staff at Hillmed Medical Centre, from Julie and her great Team of Heart Nurses at Christchurch Hospital, the caring staff at Nurse Maude Hospice and the members of the Christchurch Garden Railway Group who formed a Guard of Honour as we left the service. We thank the staff at John Rhinds for the help they provided in organising the funeral service and to Keith de Dulin for all he did in helping us organise and for officiating at Graeme's funeral service. A special thanks to those people who gave a donation in support of the Nurse Maude Hospice. Please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement for all your loving support given to us through this sad time.



