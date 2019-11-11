WOOD, Graeme Arnold:
On November 8, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of 50 years of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jason and Rachelle and Steve and Alex. Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for the loving care they showed towards Graeme and the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/gawood0811 in support of the Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages to the Wood Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service for Graeme will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, at 1.00pm, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019