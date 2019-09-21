WATKINS, Graeme John:

AKA Whitehorse, Gutty, Rousay of Lumsden, late of Cromwell, Arrowtown and Grove Bush. On Sunday, September 8, 2019, passed at home surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle, aged 69. Treasured husband, life partner and best mate of Jill. Loved father of Sam and Janine, and cherished grandad of Charlie. Big brother of Merlyn (Rangiora), Lynette (Invercargill), and Cheryl (Queensland), and uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Graeme's life will take place at a later time to be advised. Any donations to Hospice Southland would be gratefully appreciated. No flowers please. Many thanks for Dr Matthew Stokes and staff, Lumsden District Nurses and Hospice Nurses for your care, guidance and help.



