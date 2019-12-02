Graeme WALLIS

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear this news. Graeme was a fine colleague in..."
    - Tom Gregg
  • "A wonderful colleague who gifted so much to all of the..."
    - Nicki Dabner
  • "WALLIS, Graeme Richard: MNZM Much loved and admired brother..."
    - Graeme WALLIS
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Transitional Cathedral
234 Hereford Street
Christchurch
Death Notice

WALLIS,
Graeme Richard: MNZM
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 74 years. Much loved fiancé of Penni; former husband of Susan Wallis; loved and respected father and father-in-law of Nathan and Michelle, Natasha and Paul, Tristan and Fiona, Taisia and Stephen; adored granddad of Hannah and Jayden; Matthew, Samantha, Michael and Katelyn; Hugo, Mabel and Violet; Daniel, Lauren, Audrey and Olivia. Graeme was also loved and respected by Penni's family: Craig and Carly, and Kylie and Andrew, and their children Sammy and Harry; Archie, Milly and Sylvie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graeme Wallis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Graeme will be held in the Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 5 at 12.30pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
