WALLIS,
Graeme Richard: MNZM
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 74 years. Much loved fiancé of Penni; former husband of Susan Wallis; loved and respected father and father-in-law of Nathan and Michelle, Natasha and Paul, Tristan and Fiona, Taisia and Stephen; adored granddad of Hannah and Jayden; Matthew, Samantha, Michael and Katelyn; Hugo, Mabel and Violet; Daniel, Lauren, Audrey and Olivia. Graeme was also loved and respected by Penni's family: Craig and Carly, and Kylie and Andrew, and their children Sammy and Harry; Archie, Milly and Sylvie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graeme Wallis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Graeme will be held in the Transitional Cathedral, 234 Hereford Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 5 at 12.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019