  • "A great friend to us for over 30 yrs We had so much fun..."
    - Sheryl and mike Percy
ROWE, Graeme John:
On June 27, 2019, peacefully at Somerfield Resthome, Christchurch, after a ten year battle with Alzheimers. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine, much loved father of Andrew, Michael, and loved stepdad to Jenny, and Shaun, loved grandad of Emily, Anna, Sophie, Casey, Leo, Zepplin, Kyuss and Lexie. A special thanks to Sandra and her team for all the love and support taking care of Graeme. The Funeral service for Graeme will be held in The John Rhind Chapel entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10.00am.

Published in The Press from June 29 to July 1, 2019
