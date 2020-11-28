McDONALD, Graeme John:
On November 16, 2020, in Portland, USA, Graeme, aged 73, former husband of Kathy Watkins, and loved father and father-in-law of Vanessa (Australia), Greg and Keely (Blenheim), and Tim and Kerstin (Germany), and Grandpa Graeme of Jack; Maxi, Leni and Zoe.
Now with his Lord.
John 3:16-18.
Messages can be sent C/- 20 Taurima Street, Hei Hei, Christchurch 8042. No Funeral Service was held due to COVID-19 restrictions in America. A Remembrance Service for Graeme can be found at: Grandpa Graeme's Memorial Service - November 2020 - YouTube.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020