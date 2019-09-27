Graeme MARTIN

Death Notice

MARTIN, Graeme Frederick:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 23, 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Barbara and Matt Wilkinson, Margaret Condon, Eric and Judi Martin, and Jenny Horn, also loved uncle of Gregory, Elizabeth, the late Vicki, and Nigel; Joyce, Donna, and Kelly and their families. A service to celebrate and remember Graeme will be held at St Peters' Anglican Church, 192 King Street, Temuka, on Monday, September 30, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment. Messages to the Martin family, 64A Roydvale Avenue, Burnside, Christchurch 8053.
Published in The Press on Sept. 27, 2019
