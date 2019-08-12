MARSHALL, Graeme Hugh:
Passed suddenly, after a short illness, at Nurse Maude Hospital, on August 7, 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved and amazing husband of Annette. Treasured father and father-in-law of Bridget and James, and Richard and Kathryn. Adored Pop of Will, Ethan, Elia, and Olivia. Loved brother of the late Pamela and the late Diane. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Graeme's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019