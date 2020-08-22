Acknowledgment

LAWREY, John Graeme:

Edy, Leanne, John, Nicky, Matt, and the extended Lawrey family, wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank the many friends who attended Graeme's farewell. The numbers present were a testament to the many peoples' lives Graeme had touched. We thank those who visited Graeme during his illness and for your generosity in providing meals and baking. Our grateful thanks also for the many floral tributes and kind messages received conveying your support and prayers. We were pleased to be able to livestream Graeme's farewell to family overseas and friends who couldn't attend. A very special thank you for the support and care of Graeme to Father John Adams, Drs Paul Wanty and Persijn Honkoop, the Oncology team at Christchurch Hospital and the palliative care and home support teams at Access Community Health, Nurse Maude and Enable NZ. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement and thanks.



