KENNY,
Graeme Reginald (Snow):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, aged 79. Loved husband of Denise, and treasured father and father-in-law of Grant and Paula; Sue and Hamish. Much loved "Snow" to his grandchildren: Ben; Bridget, Jess, and Tim. Messages for Graeme's family can be posted to the Kenny Family c/- Geraldine Funeral Services, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John Ambulance, NZ Fire Service Geraldine and Westpac Rescue Helicopter. The Service to Celebrate Snow's life will be held in the Woodbury Hall, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019