HOWDEN, Graeme Harris:
On September 30, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Mary Howden, adored and devoted father and father-in-law of Adam and Angie, and Matthew and Pauline, loved Poppa of Nathan, Jackson, Joshua, Fletcher, and Maisy, and cherished companion to Jewel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Silverstream Volunteers Group would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on October 17, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020