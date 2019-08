HILL, Graeme:(MNZICW, MNZIOB Retired)On August 22, 2019, aged 84 years. Graeme passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Marie, for 62 years, cherished father and father-in-law of Barry and Raewyn, Paulene and Colin, Lynley and Pete, and Leanne and Paul. Much loved grandfather of Jenna, James, Samantha, Rob; Julia, Sarah, Victoria; Ollie, Emma, and Lucy, great-grandfather of Bailey, Shae, and Blake. Much loved brother of Leonie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graeme Hill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude (whose support was so incredible) would be greatly appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Graeme's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 26, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.