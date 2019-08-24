HILL, Graeme:
(MNZICW, MNZIOB Retired)
On August 22, 2019, aged 84 years. Graeme passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Marie, for 62 years, cherished father and father-in-law of Barry and Raewyn, Paulene and Colin, Lynley and Pete, and Leanne and Paul. Much loved grandfather of Jenna, James, Samantha, Rob; Julia, Sarah, Victoria; Ollie, Emma, and Lucy, great-grandfather of Bailey, Shae, and Blake. Much loved brother of Leonie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graeme Hill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude (whose support was so incredible) would be greatly appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Graeme's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 26, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019