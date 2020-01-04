HEWITT, Graeme Archie:
Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019; in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Sandra, much loved father and father-in-law of Cathie and Steve, Al and Kathy, Liz and Mike, Grandad of Kadin, Rylee, Calum, Thomas, and Benjamin, loved brother and brother-in-law of Judith and Tony, Allan and Elizabeth, and Ian, John and the late Glenise, and John. Special thanks to the staff of Thornbury House for the dignity, respect and kindness which you have shown to our family and especially to Graeme. A service for Graeme will be held in Hilltop Chapel, 183 Middleton Road, Dunedin, on Saturday, January 11, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to 30 Glenmore Street, Glenleith, Dunedin 9010.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020