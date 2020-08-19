HATHAWAY, Graeme David:
On August 16, 2020, at his home following a short illness, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loved dad of Shilo and Steve, and Jo. Adored Poppie of Paris, Maddi and BJ, Piper; and Ardan, and great-Poppie of Te Mananui. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rayna and David, Wendy and Keith. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ashburton would be gratefully received and may be left at the service. Messages to the Hathaway Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, August 21, commencing at 10.30am. For anyone wishing to watch the livestream of the service, please go to our website www.patersonsfunerals.co.nz, go to funeral notices, click on Graeme Hathaway's notice for the link.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020